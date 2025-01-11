Joining BRICS to bring positive impact for Indonesia, region, world: Indonesian FM

Xinhua) 10:05, January 11, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Days after being announced as a full member of BRICS, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said here on Friday that joining the group will bring a positive impact to Indonesia, the region and the world.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday the official entry of Indonesia as a full member into BRICS, marking the first expansion of the group after Brazil assumed the rotating presidency for 2025.

"This decision is not the result of overnight work but rather the outcome of Indonesia's diplomatic efforts, consistency, and determination," Sugiono said in its annual press statement, adding the decision aligned with the country's long-standing foreign policy of free and active engagement in the global order.

The foreign minister said that as a member of BRICS, Indonesia aims to bridge the interests of developing countries, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, and contribute to easing geo-economic and geopolitical tensions.

Initially established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, BRICS now boasts a total of 10 full members.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)