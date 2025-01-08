China ready to advance greater BRICS cooperation: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with all BRICS countries to embrace the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and advance the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the news that the 2025 BRICS chair, Brazil, announced that Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS.

"China warmly welcomes the new addition to the BRICS family," said Guo.

Guo noted that the BRICS cooperation mechanism came into being amid the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries. It is also what the world would like to see in the interest of peace, the world's common development and better global governance.

"BRICS has become a vital platform for promoting solidarity and cooperation of the Global South and a major force driving the reform of the global governance system," Guo said, adding that the future holds tremendous promise for greater BRICS cooperation.

