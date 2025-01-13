Interview: Entry into BRICS brings new development opportunities to Indonesia: expert
JAKARTA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's entry into BRICS marks a strategic milestone for its domestic economy and global trade landscape, said Alexander Michael Tjahjadi, an Indonesian economist at the think tank Indonesia China Partnership Studies.
Tjahjadi, in an interview with Xinhua recently, said that since its establishment, BRICS has had a significant influence on the global economy. "Following the addition of new members in January 2024, BRICS has grown stronger economically."
Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the grouping in 2025, announced on Monday the official entry of Indonesia as a full member into BRICS.
Tjahjadi stressed that BRICS is not merely an international cooperation platform but also a medium for developing countries to exchange experiences and best practices, providing tangible economic benefits.
"For instance, China shares renewable energy technologies with African nations, while India and Brazil contribute their expertise in tropical agriculture. This reflects the BRICS principle of fostering cooperation in economic development," he said.
Noting that China is Indonesia's largest trading partner, Tjahjadi said Indonesia's membership will further bolster Indonesia-China relations in the economic and trade sectors.
He also highlighted trade relations with other BRICS countries, especially the immense potential to increase exports and expand its market, "particularly with China and India."
Tjahjadi suggested Indonesia strengthen its position in the African market and promote South-South cooperation. "South-South cooperation allows developing countries to pursue self-sustaining solutions rather than relying on external aid often tied to political or economic conditions. Addressing shared challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change is a key hallmark of South-South cooperation," he said.
For Indonesia, he said, building a robust investment ecosystem is essential. "The government must actively promote mutually beneficial collaborations and expand market access to ensure BRICS membership delivers tangible benefits to the Indonesian economy," he added.
Photos
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Indonesia's stock exchange highlights potential economic boost from BRICS membership
- Joining BRICS to bring positive impact for Indonesia, region, world: Indonesian FM
- Explainer: What opportunities await Indonesia with its entry into BRICS?
- Expansion of BRICS shows global shift
- China ready to advance greater BRICS cooperation: spokesperson
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.