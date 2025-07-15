Home>>
China expresses condolences over passing of Nigerian former President Buhari
(Xinhua) 08:52, July 15, 2025
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences over the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
"China expresses sincere sympathies to the Nigerian government and people, as well as to former president Buhari's family," Lin told a daily press briefing.
Lin said that former President Buhari was an important leader of Nigeria, leading the Nigerian people to achieve remarkable accomplishments on the path of its national construction, adding that he was also a good friend of the Chinese people who had made significant contributions to promoting China-Nigeria relations and the mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation between the two countries.
