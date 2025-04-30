China to work with Nigeria to reject protectionism, oppose hegemony and bullying: FM

Xinhua) 13:09, April 30, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with African countries, including Nigeria, and the vast number of developing countries to jointly reject protectionism, oppose hegemony and bullying, and make clearly heard the voice of upholding multilateralism and defending fairness and justice, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

Wang said China welcomes Nigeria as a partner country to attend the BRICS meeting and supports Nigeria in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

For his part, Tuggar said Nigeria will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle.

Nigeria applauds China's zero-tariff treatment for the least developed African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, he said, voicing hope that China will continue to provide support for the development of West Africa.

Nigeria is willing to work in solidarity and coordination with China to jointly safeguard multilateralism and the common interests of the Global South, Tuggar added.

