Xi's article on community for Chinese nation to be published

Xinhua) 14:29, October 01, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on a community for the Chinese nation will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 19th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is an excerpt from Xi's speech at a grand meeting in September 2024, held to honor role models for ethnic unity and progress.

The Chinese nation is a great nation with a civilization of over 5,000 years, says the article, stressing that all ethnic groups in China have jointly opened up the vast territory of the motherland, forged a unified multiethnic country, written a glorious history, created the splendid Chinese culture, and nurtured a great national spirit.

The formation and development of the Chinese national community reflects the will of the people, the trend of the times, and a historical inevitability, according to the article.

The unified multiethnic country was built by all ethnic groups together, and it must also be safeguarded, consolidated and advanced by all ethnic groups together, the article states.

It adds that the great motherland and great nation, nurtured by over 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, will forever be the deepest and most enduring bond of all Chinese people.

