China honors 50 foreign experts with friendship award

Xinhua) 11:31, October 01, 2025

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin delivers a speech at the Ceremony of the 2025 Chinese Government Friendship Award at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2025. Shen presented the 2025 Chinese Government Friendship Award to 50 foreign experts here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday honored 50 foreign experts with the 2025 Chinese Government Friendship Award for their outstanding contributions to the country's development.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin extended congratulations to the experts at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

She said that together with the Chinese people, foreign experts have made outstanding contributions to China's modernization drive, and to fostering friendly exchange and cooperation between China and other countries, which the Chinese people will always remember.

China is confident in and capable of achieving long-term, stable development, thereby bringing new momentum and opportunities to the world, Shen said.

China will steadfastly promote high-level opening-up, actively advance innovation cooperation, deepen its reform of talent-development systems, and attract more high-caliber overseas talent to work, innovate and start up businesses in China.

