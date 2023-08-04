Senior CPC official visits outstanding experts

Xinhua) 10:53, August 04, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, visits outstanding experts on summer vacation in Beidaihe, a seaside resort in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2023. Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Cai Qi extended sincere greetings to the experts in Beidaihe and all others across the country on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIDAIHE, Hebei, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Thursday paid a visit to outstanding experts on summer vacation in Beidaihe, a seaside resort in north China's Hebei Province.

Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, extended sincere greetings to the experts in Beidaihe and all others across the country on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

It is an important institutional arrangement to annually invite exceptional experts to Beidaihe for a summer vacation. This summer, the 57 invited experts are representatives from the frontiers of science and technology who have made significant contributions in their respective areas.

Cai encouraged the experts to make new and more contributions to achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, building a modern socialist country in all respects, and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)