Commemorations held across China to mark Martyrs' Day, honor fallen heroes
Children attend a commemorative event at a cemetery for martyrs in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 30, 2025. China observed its 12th Martyrs' Day on Tuesday with commemorations held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
People present flowers to a martyr at a cemetery in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 30, 2025. China observed its 12th Martyrs' Day on Tuesday with commemorations held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
Students learn about heroic deeds of martyrs at a cemetery for martyrs in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 30, 2025. China observed its 12th Martyrs' Day on Tuesday with commemorations held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Photo by Huang Fuxing/Xinhua)
Students present flowers to martyrs at a memorial museum in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 30, 2025. China observed its 12th Martyrs' Day on Tuesday with commemorations held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 30, 2025 shows students attending a commemorative event at a cemetery for martyrs in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province. China observed its 12th Martyrs' Day on Tuesday with commemorations held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)
Police officers present flowers to martyrs at a cemetery in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 30, 2025. China observed its 12th Martyrs' Day on Tuesday with commemorations held across the country to honor fallen national heroes. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)
Photos
