People across China pay tribute to martyrs ahead of Qingming Festival

Xinhua) 08:20, April 03, 2025

People pay tribute to a memorial monument to martyrs in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2025 shows students paying tribute to martyrs in front of a monument in Pingdingshan City, central China's Henan Province. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Jiyuan City of central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Liu Ming/Xinhua)

People pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

People pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

People pay tribute to martyrs in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs in front of a monument in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2025 shows students paying tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

The honor guards pay tribute to a memorial monument to martyrs in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Xinhua/Bei He)

