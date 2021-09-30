Beijing holds ceremony to mark Martyrs' Day

Ecns.cn) 16:16, September 30, 2021

A commemorative ceremony to pay tribute to the Monument to the People's Heroes is held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2021, the 8th Martyrs' Day. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

