Home>>
Beijing holds ceremony to mark Martyrs' Day
(Ecns.cn) 16:16, September 30, 2021
A commemorative ceremony to pay tribute to the Monument to the People's Heroes is held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2021, the 8th Martyrs' Day. (China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Remains of more Chinese martyrs in Korean War to be returned
- China enhances support for revolutionary martyrs' families
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on national heroes, martyrs
- Chinese people pay respect to martyrs who sacrificed in China-India border clash ahead of Tomb-sweeping Day
- Students pay tribute to martyrs ahead of Qingming Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.