Tiananmen Square welcomes China's National Day with floral display

(Ecns.cn) 09:26, September 30, 2025

Visitors pose for pictures in front of a flower basket at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yuran)

As China's National Day approaches, citizens and tourists visited Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sunday to take photos with the "Blessings to the Motherland" floral display.


