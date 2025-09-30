Home>>
Tiananmen Square welcomes China's National Day with floral display
(Ecns.cn) 09:26, September 30, 2025
Visitors pose for pictures in front of a flower basket at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yuran)
As China's National Day approaches, citizens and tourists visited Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sunday to take photos with the "Blessings to the Motherland" floral display.
