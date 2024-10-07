Booming travel and holiday consumption mirror vitality of Chinese economy during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:46, October 07, 2024

People have fun at a scenic spot in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 4, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, Chinese people take a break to travel and enjoy leisure activities. Travel and holiday consumption have continued to boom, mirroring the vitality of Chinese economy. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

This photo shows a light show in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People enjoy fireworks in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

People watch the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash at the Shougang Park in Beijing, China, Oct. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Staff members in traditional costumes interact with visitors at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Visitors enjoy a light show at a scenic area in Yuhuan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Duan Junli/Xinhua)

People visit the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members in traditional costumes interact with visitors at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People select products at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People taste local food in Jianshui County of the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

Visitors pose for a photo at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Block in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People enjoy a light show at the Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People view the scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at a scenic spot in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows people visiting Lanshan park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

