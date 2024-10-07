Chinese people go on cultural tours during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:42, October 07, 2024

Tourists visit Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists visit Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists view bronze horses of Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.) at Handan Museum in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists visit Yunnan Provincial Museum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 2, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists visit Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 2, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Handan Museum in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit Nanjing Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

A tourist views an exhibit at Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Photo by Xu Junyong/Xinhua)

People visit Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit Guizhou Provincial Museum in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People visit Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 5, 2024. During the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, lots of Chinese people go on cultural tours to learn about and appreciate traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)