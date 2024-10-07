Hainan-featured art performance enlivens Haikou during National Day Holiday

October 07, 2024

People enjoy an art performance at the Evergreen Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 5, 2024. As one of the series activities of the first edition of the Haikou Urban Art Week, an art performance featuring Hainan characteristics was held at the Evergreen Park in Haikou on Saturday evening, adding a festive atmosphere to the city during the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

