China sees surge in return trips as holiday nears end

Xinhua) 09:20, October 07, 2024

A policewoman helps passengers on the platform at Taizhou Railway Station in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2024. China sees a surge in return trips on Sunday as the week-long National Day holiday draws to a close. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Passengers wait to board a train at the platform at Hengyang East Railway Station in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 6, 2024. China sees a surge in return trips on Sunday as the week-long National Day holiday draws to a close. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the traffic on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. China sees a surge in return trips on Sunday as the week-long National Day holiday draws to a close. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Passengers walk towards the exit at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 6, 2024. China sees a surge in return trips on Sunday as the week-long National Day holiday draws to a close. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the traffic on a bridge in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. China sees a surge in return trips on Sunday as the week-long National Day holiday draws to a close. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Passengers walk on the platform at Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 6, 2024. China sees a surge in return trips on Sunday as the week-long National Day holiday draws to a close. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

