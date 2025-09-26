Chinese company begins construction of floating solar power project in Indonesia

Xinhua) 12:28, September 26, 2025

JAKARTA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A groundbreaking ceremony for a 60-MW floating solar power project in Indonesia undertaken by China Gezhouba Group Co., Ltd under China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd was held on Thursday, marking the commencement of construction of a green energy initiative expected to generate approximately 129 million kWh of electricity annually.

The project is the first to start construction under Indonesia's new electricity development plan (2025-2034). Located on the Saguling Reservoir in Bandung, West Java Province, the project utilizes floating photovoltaic technology, with solar panels installed on floating structures on the water surface.

Compared to traditional ground-mounted solar power plants, this approach not only conserves land resources but also helps reduce water evaporation, suppress algae growth, and improve power generation efficiency, according to the company.

The project will include a 60-MW floating solar farm, a 150-kV booster station, an 8.5-km 150-kV double-circuit transmission line, and a 150-kV switching station. Once operational, it is projected to save 56,000 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 149,000 tons each year.

During the construction phase, the project is expected to create over 1,600 direct and indirect job opportunities for the local community, thereby making a significant contribution to regional economic and social development, according to the company.

