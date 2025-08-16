Indonesia targets 5.4 pct economic growth in 2026

Xinhua) 10:08, August 16, 2025

JAKARTA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has set a 2026 economic growth target of 5.4 percent, pledging to accelerate downstream industrialization, expand stimulus programs, and achieve a full shift to renewable energy within a decade.

Delivering his state speech Friday ahead of the nation's 80th Independence Day anniversary on Aug. 17 at the parliament building, Prabowo stressed that the state budget would focus on building a strong and resilient nation.

"The economic growth in 2026 is targeted at 5.4 percent with inflation at 2.5 percent," he said.

