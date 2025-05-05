In pics: Pet Fest 2025 in Indonesia

Xinhua) 15:09, May 05, 2025

A woman and her dog participate in a fashion show for dogs and cats during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A woman takes pictures of sleeping parrots during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

People feed rabbits during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A cat is seen sleeping on a pile of blankets during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A woman touches a piglet during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Children play with geckos during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A woman takes selfies with a baby monkey during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

