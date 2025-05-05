In pics: Pet Fest 2025 in Indonesia
A woman and her dog participate in a fashion show for dogs and cats during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A woman takes pictures of sleeping parrots during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
People feed rabbits during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A cat is seen sleeping on a pile of blankets during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A woman touches a piglet during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Children play with geckos during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A woman takes selfies with a baby monkey during Pet Fest 2025 in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. The event is being held here from May 2 to May 4, featuring various activities including pet lover community sessions and pet product displays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Photos
Related Stories
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
- Indonesia's Mt. Ibu erupts, triggering second-highest aviation alert
- 288 returned cultural relics exhibited at Indonesia's National Museum
- In pics: Indonesia International Pet Expo 2024
- The Cultural Silk Road: Win-win cooperation between China and Indonesia
- A glimpse into Indonesia
- Indonesia clarifies tariff plan amid speculations
- Indonesia targets million-plus Chinese visitors in 2024
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.