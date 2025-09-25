Homegrown large LNG carrier delivered in Dalian, China

September 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows the SEA SPIRIT large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier at a dock of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (The Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

DALIAN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The SEA SPIRIT large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, which was independently designed and built by China, was delivered on Wednesday in the port city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

With a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters, the vessel is designed to transport LNG at temperatures as low as minus 163 degrees Celsius under normal atmospheric pressure, making it a key piece of equipment in the global LNG supply chain.

The construction of large LNG carriers represents the comprehensive strength of a nation's shipbuilding sector.

The Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC), which is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), built the vessel for the China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. The SEA SPIRIT has an overall length of 295 meters, a width of 46.4 meters, a depth of 26.2 meters and a designed draft of 11.5 meters.

Its cargo tank capacity allows it to dock at the vast majority of large LNG terminals worldwide, ensuring excellent port adaptability and ship-to-shore compatibility.

The carrier adopts the advanced GTT Mark III membrane containment system, which is renowned for its high safety level, stability and minimal LNG boil-off gas during voyages.

The vessel meets the strictest emissions standards set by the International Maritime Organization in both fuel and gas modes, highlighting its high energy efficiency and environmental performance.

