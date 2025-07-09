Airport in Dalian sees surging inbound travelers with China's visa-free policies

Xinhua) 16:55, July 09, 2025

A police officer helps a South Korean passenger fill in arrival card at Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 9, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the number of inbound travelers at Zhoushuizi International Airport has seen steady growth in the first half of 2025. The airport handled approximately 668,000 inbound and outbound passengers during this period, marking a 23.1 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, 89,000 were inbound foreign visitors, representing a 53.4 percent surge compared to the same period of the previous year. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

