Airport in Dalian sees surging inbound travelers with China's visa-free policies
A police officer helps a South Korean passenger fill in arrival card at Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 9, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the number of inbound travelers at Zhoushuizi International Airport has seen steady growth in the first half of 2025. The airport handled approximately 668,000 inbound and outbound passengers during this period, marking a 23.1 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, 89,000 were inbound foreign visitors, representing a 53.4 percent surge compared to the same period of the previous year. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
An auxiliary police officer helps a South Korean passenger with his questions at Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 9, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the number of inbound travelers at Zhoushuizi International Airport has seen steady growth in the first half of 2025. The airport handled approximately 668,000 inbound and outbound passengers during this period, marking a 23.1 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, 89,000 were inbound foreign visitors, representing a 53.4 percent surge compared to the same period of the previous year. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Passengers go through passport control at Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 9, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the number of inbound travelers at Zhoushuizi International Airport has seen steady growth in the first half of 2025. The airport handled approximately 668,000 inbound and outbound passengers during this period, marking a 23.1 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, 89,000 were inbound foreign visitors, representing a 53.4 percent surge compared to the same period of the previous year. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Passengers queue for passport control at Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 9, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the number of inbound travelers at Zhoushuizi International Airport has seen steady growth in the first half of 2025. The airport handled approximately 668,000 inbound and outbound passengers during this period, marking a 23.1 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, 89,000 were inbound foreign visitors, representing a 53.4 percent surge compared to the same period of the previous year. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Passengers arrive at Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 9, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the number of inbound travelers at Zhoushuizi International Airport has seen steady growth in the first half of 2025. The airport handled approximately 668,000 inbound and outbound passengers during this period, marking a 23.1 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, 89,000 were inbound foreign visitors, representing a 53.4 percent surge compared to the same period of the previous year. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
- From sightseeing to adventure: S China's Guilin grows into world-class tourist city amid outdoor tourism boom
- Once impoverished village in S China's Hainan thrives through tea and tourism
- View of Tengwang Pavilion scenic area in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi
- Ancient town of Jianchuan in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China adds Indonesia to 240-hour visa-free transit program, expands list to 55 countries
- GraphicAnalysis: From visa-free to duty-free
- China's visa-free trial for GCC nationals hailed as major boost to bilateral ties, cooperation
- Q&A: What to know about China's visa-free policies
- China to grant visa-free policy to nationals from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.