China adds Indonesia to 240-hour visa-free transit program, expands list to 55 countries

Global Times) 13:55, June 12, 2025

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on Thursday that, starting June 12, 2025, nationals of Indonesia may enter China under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy. This brings the total number of eligible countries to 55.

Citizens of 55 countries, including Indonesia, Russia, and the United Kingdom, may transit through China using the 240-hour visa-free transit policy if they hold valid international travel documents and interline tickets with confirmed dates and seats to a third country or region. They may enter China through any of the 60 open ports across 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government), such as Beijing and Shanghai, and stay in designated areas for up to 10 days.

During this period, visa-free transit travelers may engage in tourism, business, exchange visits, or family visits. Activities such as work, study, or news reporting still require prior approval and appropriate visas, according to NIA.

The policy is part of China's broader efforts to boost international travel and exchanges, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

According to the NIA, adding Indonesia to the list of countries eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit policy is a significant measure to implement the principles established in the central conference on work related to neighboring countries and China's commitment to deepening regional cooperation with ASEAN members.

This measure will further strengthen bilateral ties, facilitate trade and investment, and promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Indonesia. Moving forward, the NIA will continue to deepen the institutional openness of immigration management, continually improve the policies facilitating entry and exit for immigrants, and enhance the convenience for foreign nationals to study, work, and live in China, NIA said in a release on Thursday.

