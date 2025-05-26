China takes Indonesia as priority in neighborhood diplomacy, says Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Sunday that China has always taken Indonesia as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

China is willing to deepen all-round strategic cooperation with Indonesia and firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, Li made the remarks during his talks with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani.

He noted that under the strategic guidance of the presidents of the two countries, China-Indonesia relations have witnessed continuous and robust development.

Facing the current volatile international situation, the two countries, Li said, should unite and cooperate more closely, which is not only a practical need for promoting their respective causes of modernization, but also conducive to promoting peace and development in the region and the world at large.

China is also ready to join Indonesia in carrying forward their traditional friendship, and consolidating cooperation in the "five pillars" of politics, economy, people-to-people and cultural exchange, maritime affairs and security, so as to bring greater benefits to the people of the two nations.

The Chinese side is willing to work with Indonesia to strengthen friendly exchanges between their legislative bodies and inter-party cooperation, and enhance policy communication and the sharing of governance experiences, said Li, calling on both sides to make greater achievements from their cause of friendship.

Li urged the two sides to ensure the implementation of landmark and important projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, facilitate two-way trade and investment, and jointly create a fair and favorable business environment.

The two sides should expand cooperation in emerging fields such as the digital economy, green development and artificial intelligence, enabling higher-level mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, Li noted.

He said that China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Indonesia within multilateral mechanisms, including the United Nations, jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations, and safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core.

Li also called on the two countries to oppose unilateralism, protectionism and power politics, carry forward the Bandung Spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation, and inject stability and certainty into the cause of global peace and development.

For her part, Puan said exchanges between legislative bodies play a vital role in enhancing bilateral relations and deepening the friendship between the peoples of Indonesia and China.

She reaffirmed the firm commitment of Indonesia's House of Representatives to the one-China principle, expressing the hope that the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference this year would serve as a key opportunity to build on past achievements and strive for new progress.

The speaker also called for strengthening exchanges between the legislatures of the two countries and expanding cooperation in trade, economy, education, tourism, among other mutually beneficial sectors, to elevate bilateral relations to new heights for the better benefit of the two peoples.

Indonesia appreciates China's support for ASEAN's centrality status and is willing to strengthen regional cooperation to promote peace and prosperity across the region, Puan said.

She also stressed Indonesia's long-standing position of upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, advocating for the peaceful resolution of differences.

Indonesia stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with China on multilateral affairs, jointly address uncertainties in the international landscape, uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, she added.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

