Indonesia willing to implement consensus on maritime joint development with China, says Indonesian president

Xinhua) 11:08, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Sunday that the country is willing to work with China to follow through on the consensus on maritime joint development.

He also said Indonesia stands ready to work with China to speed up consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region.

Prabowo made the remarks during talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on an official visit to Indonesia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)