Premier Li urges China, Indonesia to make pie of cooperation bigger, safeguard free trade

Xinhua) 10:11, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday urged China and Indonesia to make the pie of cooperation bigger, strengthen industrial integration and safeguard free trade.

Li made the remarks when addressing the Indonesia-China Business Reception 2025.

