Home>>
Premier Li urges China, Indonesia to make pie of cooperation bigger, safeguard free trade
(Xinhua) 10:11, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday urged China and Indonesia to make the pie of cooperation bigger, strengthen industrial integration and safeguard free trade.
Li made the remarks when addressing the Indonesia-China Business Reception 2025.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Fireflies put on spectacular light show at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, SW China's Yunnan
- Company in Hefei, E China's Anhui builds "air expressway" to speed up delivery of goods, medical supplies
- Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys thrive at nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan
- Daling River estuary in NE China's Liaoning home to nearly 100 bird species
Related Stories
- Chinese premier lands in Indonesia for official visit
- China, Indonesia sign MoU to expand local currency settlement cooperation
- China, Indonesia reaffirm Bandung Spirit, pledge closer cooperation
- China, Indonesia pledge to enhance cooperation
- Chinese FM meets chairman of Indonesia's National Economic Council
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.