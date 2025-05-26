Home>>
Chinese premier lands in Indonesia for official visit
(Xinhua) 09:15, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in Jakarta on Saturday for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
Following the visit, Li will also travel to Malaysia and attend the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council)-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26-28.
