China, Indonesia sign MoU to expand local currency settlement cooperation
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng and Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on establishing a cooperation framework to promote bilateral transaction settlement in local currencies, the Chinese central bank said.
The new agreement expands upon a previous MoU signed between the two central banks on Sept. 30, 2020, which was limited to current account transactions and direct investment.
According to the PBOC, the scope of bilateral local currency settlement cooperation will be expanded to include transactions made through capital and financial accounts.
The MoU was designed to advance the use of local currencies in bilateral trade and investment while fostering cooperation between the two countries' monetary and financial markets.
