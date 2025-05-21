Chinese FM meets chairman of Indonesia's National Economic Council

Xinhua) 09:12, May 21, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, chairman of Indonesia's National Economic Council, in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, chairman of Indonesia's National Economic Council, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Wang said that China stands ready to work with Indonesia to deepen political mutual trust, advance high-quality development of landmark projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor, strengthen cooperation in various fields such as ocean and minerals, and explore the potential for cooperation in emerging fields.

Wang said that the world is currently facing the impact of unilateralism and trade bullying practices that harm the interests of various countries. China and Indonesia should maintain independence, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and safeguard fairness and justice, he added.

China congratulates Indonesia on becoming a full member of BRICS and is ready to jointly advocate the Bandung Spirit with Indonesia, Wang said, adding that China is willing to advance regional economic integration, resist unilateralism and anti-globalization trends with Indonesia, jointly build a shared Asia-Pacific homeland, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Luhut said that the Indonesia-China friendship remains solid. Noting Indonesia's economic development is inseparable from mutually beneficial cooperation with China, he said that bilateral cooperation in trade, finance, technology transfer and talent cultivation is fruitful, and landmark projects such as the HSR have benefited both peoples, radiating positive impacts across neighboring countries.

Indonesia looks forward to enhancing exchanges at all levels with China, expanding cooperation areas, enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, pushing for greater development of the Indonesia-China community with a shared future, and jointly promoting solidarity and cooperation among the Global South, said Luhut.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)