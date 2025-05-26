China, Indonesia set example of major developing countries working together to become stronger, says Premier Li

Xinhua) 09:50, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday that China and Indonesia have set an example of major developing countries working together to become stronger and achieving mutual benefit and win-win results.

Li made the remarks in a written statement when he arrived here for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)