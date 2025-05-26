China, Indonesia set example of win-win cooperation for major developing countries, says Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 24, 2025, for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Following the visit, Li will also travel to Malaysia and attend the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council)-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26-28. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday that China and Indonesia have set an example for major developing countries to pool efforts for solidarity, development and win-win cooperation.

Li made the remarks in a written statement upon arriving here for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

China and Indonesia are friends and neighbors across the sea and close partners with a shared future, Li said, adding that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Indonesia diplomatic ties, which have maintained steady growth.

The traditional friendship has grown stronger over time and practical cooperation has yielded rich fruits, Li said.

Li recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo met twice last year, reached an important consensus on building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future with regional and global influence, lifted bilateral ties to new heights, and opened new opportunities for both sides to deepen cooperation in various fields.

China stands ready to work with Indonesia to keep consolidating cooperation in the "five pillars" of politics, economy, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, maritime affairs and security, Li said.

He urged both sides to enrich the China-Indonesia community with a shared future, join hands to pursue modernization, and make greater contributions to regional and global peace, stability and development.

Li noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. Over the past 70 years, the Bandung Spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation has provided guidance for the independent and self-reliant development of Asian and African countries, injected impetus into the unity and cooperation of the Global South countries, and become an important norm of international relations, he added.

At present, the world is undergoing accelerating changes unseen in a century, and all countries face many common challenges in their development, he said, stressing that as major developing countries and important members of the Global South, China and Indonesia should further carry forward the Bandung Spirit, strengthen solidarity and coordination, promote the practice of true multilateralism, work together to address challenges, so as to boost and share prosperity.

During his visit, Li will hold talks with Indonesian leaders and attend events of the business community.

