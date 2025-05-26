Home>>
China, Indonesia should carry forward Bandung Spirit, says Premier Li
(Xinhua) 09:52, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- As major developing countries and important powers of the Global South, China and Indonesia should further carry forward the Bandung Spirit, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and promote the practice of true multilateralism, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Saturday.
Li made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Jakarta for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
