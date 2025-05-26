Senior CPC official meets with secretary general of Great Indonesia Movement Party

Xinhua) May 26, 2025

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Ahmad Muzani, secretary general of the Great Indonesia Movement Party and chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, in Beijing on Sunday.

The two sides expressed their willingness to work together to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, strengthen inter-party and political dialogue, deepen the sharing of experience in governance, foster pragmatic cooperation in all sectors, and advance the progress of China-Indonesia relations.

