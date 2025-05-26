Home>>
Chinese premier says solidarity, cooperation right way to address risks, challenges
(Xinhua) 11:02, May 26, 2025
JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that in the face of risks and challenges, solidarity and cooperation are the right way out.
He made the remarks during talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
