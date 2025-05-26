Chinese premier urges China, Indonesia to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 10:58, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China is willing to work with Indonesia to enhance alignment of development strategies, and deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Li made the remarks during his talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

