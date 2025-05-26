We Are China

China, Indonesia should expand cooperation on new energy, AI -- Premier Li

Xinhua) 11:05, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday urged China and Indonesia to expand cooperation in areas including finance, new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, aerospace and the ocean.

He made the remarks during talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

