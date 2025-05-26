Chinese premier calls for promoting inclusive economic globalization with developing countries

Xinhua) 11:06, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China stands ready to work with Indonesia and other developing countries to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world, and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Li made the remarks during his talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

