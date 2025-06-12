Home>>
China adds Indonesia to 240-hour visa-free transit program, expands list to 55 countries
(Xinhua) 11:10, June 12, 2025
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China has added Indonesia to its 240-hour visa-free transit program, bringing the total number of countries eligible for the policy to 55, immigration authorities announced on Thursday.
Effective Thursday, eligible Indonesian travelers can enter through any of the 60 ports across 24 provincial-level regions and stay up to 240 hours, or 10 days, without a visa before heading to a third destination, according to the National Immigration Administration.
The policy is part of China's broader efforts to boost international travel and exchanges.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- GraphicAnalysis: From visa-free to duty-free
- China's visa-free trial for GCC nationals hailed as major boost to bilateral ties, cooperation
- China, Indonesia boost ties in vocational education to foster talent
- China takes Indonesia as priority in neighborhood diplomacy, says Premier Li
- Indonesia willing to implement consensus on maritime joint development with China, says Indonesian president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.