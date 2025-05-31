China's visa-free trial for GCC nationals hailed as major boost to bilateral ties, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:41, May 31, 2025

DOHA, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China is launching a trial policy granting ordinary passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain visa-free entry for stays from June 9, 2025, to June 8, 2026 of up to 30 days, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"With the United Arab Emirates and Qatar that have implemented reciprocal visa-free policies with China since 2018, China now grants visa-free treatment to all GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. We welcome more friends from the GCC countries to embark on an impromptu trip to China," said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry.

The announcement has been warmly welcomed across various sectors in the four countries, with many expressing heartfelt joy and optimism about the policy's potential to enhance bilateral exchanges, strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties, and inject new momentum into cooperation between China and the GCC nations.

"The impromptu 'China Tour' has finally become simple!" said Ayidh Al Yami, international office director of the Saudi Ministry of Investment. "I'm really glad to see that the relations between China and Saudi Arabia are getting closer and closer, and cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections have become more convenient," he added.

A Saudi businessman with his company in Shanghai, Tariq Abdullah Buqnah, CEO of Buqnah Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., welcomed the announcement with great joy. "This step is not merely a simplification of travel procedures -- it is, in my view, a true reflection of the growing strength in relations between Saudi Arabia and China," he noted.

Omani political analyst Ahmed Al-Shezawi said: "Visa exemption will contribute to facilitating the movement of business people, investors and tourists."

Echoing Al-Shezawi's view, Hamed Abdulqader Altwallah, general manager of the Saudi Employee Department at China Railway 18th Bureau Group (Saudi Arabia), said "it will greatly facilitate Saudi suppliers' visits to China for inspection and procurement, broaden our company's procurement channels, and introduce more high-quality and suitable resources for project construction."

Hailing the move as "highly significant," Omani columnist Khalfan Al-Touqi said the trial policy serves the citizens of these countries by making travel to China easier, and benefits China by attracting more tourists from these countries. It also demonstrates and aligns with China's opening-up, he added.

Hebah Abbas, chief engineer and technical adviser of the Ministry of Education in Kuwait, chairwoman of the Sustainability Committee at the Kuwait Water Association and member of AmCham Kuwait, said this policy greatly facilitates her visit to China to explore renewable energy projects, attend environmental conferences and engage in technical exchanges with Chinese companies, adding that the access lays a foundation for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Ahmed Al-Salloom, businessman and chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee at the Bahraini Council of Representatives, said the policy "marks a qualitative leap in the trajectory of economic and trade relations" and "will lead to a notable increase in trade volume."

Noting its direct impact on enhancing trade exchange between Bahrain and China, as well as the GCC countries more broadly, he said, "Such facilitation measures will significantly ease mobility, broaden opportunities for direct engagement, and allow closer inspection of markets and products."

Abdul Majeed Haji, General Manager of Bahrain's Akhbar Al Khaleej newspaper, said the important and timely step underscores China's will to "strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties with Bahrain and the wider GCC region."

"It will open new horizons for media professionals and experts from both sides, fostering greater cooperation in media and culture," said Haji.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)