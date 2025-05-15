China to offer visa-free policy to 5 LAC countries including Brazil starting from June 1: FM

Global Times) 16:12, May 15, 2025

China will offer a visa-free policy to ordinary passport holders from five Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries - Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay - between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026 in order to facilitate people-to-people exchanges, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Ordinary passport holders from the five countries can enjoy visa exemptions when come to China for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, or exchanges and transit for no more than 30 days, Lin said.

China remains committed to high-level opening-up and will introduce more measures to facilitate cross-border travel. "We also welcome more foreign friends to make good use of the visa-free and visa facilitation policies to visit China, take a look around, and experience the colorful, passionate, and vibrant China," the spokesperson said.

During the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing, China announced that it has decided to offer a visa-free policy to five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and will expand the policy to cover more regional countries in due course, according to Xinhua.

