Visa-free policy boosts Bosnia-China relations: Sarajevo tourism leader

Xinhua) 13:47, April 19, 2025

SARAJEVO, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The visa-free regime is injecting fresh momentum into Sarajevo's tourism industry, as China and Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, said the president of the Sarajevo Canton Tourist Board in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Haris Fazlagic emphasized that the visa-free policy, launched seven years ago, has significantly strengthened people-to-people exchanges. Chinese tourists were the top group of foreign visitors to Sarajevo in 2018 and 2019, he said.

Although global travel slowed during the pandemic, 2024 saw a strong recovery, with nearly 65,000 Chinese visitors and over 48,000 overnight stays recorded.

Sarajevo, known for its multicultural charm and historic sites like Bascarsija and the Tunnel of Hope, has become a key stop on the "Balkan route" favored by Chinese tourists. Interest in the city's connection to the film "Walter Defends Sarajevo" remains especially strong.

Fazlagic emphasized that the visa-free policy continues to build confidence in the tourism sector. "Plans are underway to further develop infrastructure and facilities tailored to the specific preferences of Chinese tourists," he said.

Key initiatives include enhancing accommodation capacity, particularly in the luxury tourism segment, and organizing cultural events that appeal to Chinese audiences, added Fazlagic.

Looking ahead, Sarajevo aims to introduce direct flights, expand cooperation with Chinese partners, and introduce digital payment apps tailored to Chinese tourists. Fazlagic sees the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen tourism, cultural, and economic ties.

BiH and China established diplomatic relations in May 1995. The visa-free policy agreed by the two countries officially took effect on May 29, 2018.

This agreement allows holders of valid ordinary passports of both countries to enter, transit through, or stay in the other country for up to 90 days within a 180-day period without needing a visa, provided they are not engaging in work, study, or long-term residence.

