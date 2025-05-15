China to grant visa-free policy to nationals from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay

Xinhua) 16:16, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China will grant a visa-free policy to nationals from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay on a trial basis from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

