More foreign friends welcomed to visit China: spokesperson

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out more facilitation measures for cross-border travel, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, extending a warm welcome to foreign friends to visit China.

Many foreign friends have recently visited China, including some top influencers on social media. They wrote and used camera lens to share what they saw in China. Some Internet users overseas said they saw China, which differs from what they had heard about.

In response to a relevant query, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily press briefing that recent months witnessed a packed agenda in China's diplomacy and a continuous variety of events of people-to-people exchanges.

The live streaming by foreign influencers presents China as it is in a panoramic view, one that has not been edited or put in any filter, Guo said, pointing out that this again spurs growing enthusiasm for China. "This shows that the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries enjoy profound support from the people, and such bonds cannot and will not be severed."

Having been inspired by virtual tours to China online, more and more foreign friends have decided to get a first-hand experience of China and take an on-a-whim trip, Guo said. Take Beijing as an example, since Dec. 17, 2024, the ports in the city handled over 1.3 million in-bound and out-bound trips by foreigners, and more than 310,000 of them were made under the visa-free policy, an increase of 150 percent year on year compared with before the policy was put in place.

"We will further expand our visa-free 'circle of friends' and roll out more facilitation measures for cross-border travel. We welcome more foreign friends to visit China in this beautiful spring," he said.

