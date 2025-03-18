Chinese airports receive a growing number of overseas passengers, a result of 240-hour visa-free transit policy

Global Times) 10:48, March 18, 2025

Foreign tourists wait for entry inspection at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 15, 2025. (Huang Bo/Xinhua)

Airports across China have reported an increase in foreign passengers, benefiting from the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, which was implemented three months ago.

As of Monday, more than 11,000 foreign passengers have utilized the 240-hour transit visa-free policy at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, marking a 52 percent increase from the number of travelers who used the previous 144-hour visa-free policy last year, according to the Shanghai Airport Border Inspection Station

Data from the entry-exit inspection at Qingdao airport showed that the number of foreign passengers entering and leaving Qingdao airport has reached more than 226,000 since December 17, 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 51.6 percent. Among them, from January 1 to March 16, 2025, more than 89,000 foreigners entered through Qingdao airport, a year-on-year increase of 44.7 percent.

China announced on December 17 of 2024 a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the original 72 and 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

Additionally, 21 more ports were designated for visa-free entry and exit, and the areas in which transit travelers can stay have been expanded, according to a statement from the National Immigration Administration.

China currently offers unilateral visa-free access to 38 countries and 240-hour transit exemptions for 54 countries. In 2024, more than 20 million foreign travelers entered China visa-free, a 112 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, over 3.39 million came to China under the unilateral visa-free policy, up by 1200 percent year-on-year, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

On Sunday, China unveiled a plan outlining special initiatives to boost domestic consumption.

The plan, issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, aims to vigorously boost consumption, stimulate domestic demand, and enhance spending power by increasing earnings and reducing financial burdens, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The 30-point plan emphasizes expanding inbound consumption. Specifically, it aims to gradually increase the number of unilateral visa-free countries and optimize and improve regional entry visa-free policies.

The central government will provide subsidies and incentives to support China's international consumption hubs and key commercial cities, enhance the convenience and comfort of inbound consumption, and expand the supply of high-quality goods and services for foreign visitors, Fu Jinling, an official from the Ministry of Finance, said on Monday.

