Fact Check: Western media's skepticism toward China's visa-free policy is misplaced

08:23, March 03, 2025 By Chen Wangqi ( Xinhua

Foreign tourists go through customs at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Fueled by the upgraded visa-free policy, "China Travel" went viral online, a trending social media hashtag with over 1 billion views as travelers shared their experiences in China.

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- As China moves forward with an unprecedented expansion of its unilateral visa-free policy, some Western media have rushed to downplay the significance of this effort for greater global openness.

In a recent report, Bloomberg called the visa-free policy a bid "falling flat" and "well short of the near full recovery Beijing would have been hoping for." However, a closer look at China's latest efforts to advance its opening-up strategy reveals a different picture.

For more than a year, Beijing has expanded the policy to 38 countries, accommodating more entry purposes and extending the permitted stay to 30 days. And far from falling short, the unilateral visa-free policy has proven successful and stands as a key testament to China's determination to further integrate itself into the global economy.

Immigration officer Chen Miao (1st R) handles transit visa exemption procedures for tourists from the U.S. at the immigration area of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

"CHINA TRAVEL" BECOMES NEW TREND

Data from China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) showed that cross-border trips made by foreigners surged 82.9 percent from a year ago to 64.88 million in 2024. More than 20 million inbound foreign trips were made visa-free, a year-on-year increase of 112.3 percent.

China's comprehensive relaxation of visa requirements effectively pulled tourists to China last year, said Li Jun, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.

China's visa exemption policy started in December 2023, when it started piloting its unilateral visa-free policy for France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia. Now, it allows ordinary passport holders from 38 countries to visit the country for up to 30 days without a visa.

Fueled by the upgraded visa-free policy, "China Travel" went viral online, a trending social media hashtag with over 1 billion views as travelers shared their experiences in China. A growing number of international tourists are being drawn to the country's cultural landmarks, natural scenery and city tours.

Eva Gajewska, a project manager at CT Poland travel agency, said her office has seen a surge in inquiries since China announced the extension of its visa-free policy to Poland last June.

"Many new clients were drawn by the visa-free offer, which made planning their trips much easier," she told Xinhua, adding that their China tour packages have already been booked through April.

During the past Spring Festival holiday, China welcomed more than 3.43 million inbound tourists from 175 countries and regions. Meanwhile, estimates by Chinese online travel agency Ctrip showed that the volume of travel bookings from foreign tourists to China grew by 203 percent compared to the same period during last year's Chinese New Year.

Over 80 percent of people didn't leave China until the visa deadline was imminent, said Mao Xu, a senior NIA official.

Meanwhile, following the introduction of the new visa policy, many tourists have transitioned from first-time visitors to regular revisitors, broadening their travels from major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai to more off-the-beaten-path destinations.

"Waking up in a sleeper car and taking in the stunning views of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau was unforgettable," said Belgian tourists Patrick, Luc and Ingrid, reflecting on their journey aboard the tourism train in China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

"The more we explore China, the more we're captivated by its allure," they added. "Once you've been, you're eager to come back. We're excited to discover more and deepen our understanding of Chinese culture."

Foreign tourists fill out entry registration cards at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Siqi)

LONG-TERM BENEFITS

Far from being a "failure," the policy has clearly spurred cross-border economic activity, as shown by the People's Bank of China's latest findings. During the 2024 Chinese New Year holiday, which ran from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, international tourist transactions saw a dramatic rise.

The total number of cross-border transactions processed by China UnionPay and NetsUnion Clearing Corporation increased 124.54 percent, and the total transaction value grew 90.49 percent.

Critics in the West often overlook the policy's broader strategic benefits, particularly its role in regional branding and industrial advancement. As noted by Professor Chen Nan of China's Henan University, inbound tourism boosts both upstream and downstream industries, upgrades the market, enhances products and services and fosters innovation.

To be more specific, by simplifying the process for inbound tourists, the policy has invigorated interconnected sectors -- from hospitality and retail to logistics and cultural services -- driving innovation, improving service quality, and spurring demand for high-value, localized products.

These ripple effects, far from being limited to short-term tourism, are embedding long-term structural upgrades in China's consumption-driven economy.

An Indian passenger (L) asks about WeChat Pay, one of China's major mobile payment platforms, at Terminal 2 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

In a sign of further financial opening, China has made mobile payments more accessible to foreigners. Travelers can now link Visa, Mastercard and other major credit cards to local platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Data from the People's Bank of China showed that this year's Chinese New Year holiday saw a significant rise in transactions made by foreign visitors on WeChat, which surged by 134 percent compared to last year's Spring Festival. Meanwhile, spending through Alipay during the first five days of the holiday increased by 150 percent.

These figures reflect not only the convenience of mobile payments but also the growing enthusiasm of foreign tourists to purchase Chinese goods and immerse themselves in local culture.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, noted that inbound tourism not only boosts consumption in a country's tourism sector but also injects fresh energy into the broader market.

Its impact extends to enhancing infrastructure, public services and other key areas, creating a sustained, far-reaching momentum for growth, said Dai.

Shao Guanhua, deputy director of the Customs Policy Research Department at the General Administration of Customs, said that by streamlining visa processes, China has signaled an open and inclusive approach to the world.

Embracing the world with this openness, China is channeling its own growth to fuel global momentum, Shao said, adding that in doing so, it not only counters the rise of unilateralism but also underscores China's commitment to advancing globalization, offering renewed confidence in the global economic recovery.

