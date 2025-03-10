Dalian rolls out plans for high-quality development

Dalian, Liaoning province, is evolving into a modern marine city and an international comprehensive transportation hub, according to an approved plan released by the State Council in November, Mayor Chen Shaowang said.

"Planning leads development, and the blueprint charts the future," said Chen, who is also a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress and deputy Party chief of Dalian. He highlighted the city's new mission and opportunities for high-quality development under the Overall Land and Space Plan of Dalian (2021-2035).

"Dalian will continuously enhance its strength as a major coastal central city and further strengthen its role as a regional economic driver," he said.

Located on the southern tip of the Liaodong Peninsula, Dalian benefits from being a strategic geographical location and a strong industrial base, as well as having abundant scientific and technological resources. Since August 2013, the city has been working to develop itself into an international shipping, logistics and regional finance hub in Northeast Asia.

Last year, Dalian achieved a breakthrough in economic development, with regional GDP reaching 951.69 billion yuan ($131 billion). Research and development investment increased 3.21 percent, while the actual utilization of foreign investment surged 90 percent.

Chen said the city is committed to developing a modern industrial system supported by a robust real economy. Advanced manufacturing sectors, including petrochemicals and equipment manufacturing, are being upgraded with high-end, intelligent and environmentally sustainable practices. Meanwhile, strategic emerging industries such as software, information technology services and new energy are being fostered, along with key projects in artificial intelligence and new energy storage.

Dalian is also working to establish a regional science and technology innovation hub with national influence. Additionally, the city is integrating and enhancing its free trade zone, aligning with high-standard international trade regulations and conducting innovative, comprehensive explorations.

"We will further integrate with the Belt and Road Initiative and accelerate the construction of a high-level gateway to facilitate smooth domestic connections and international linkages," Chen said.

Dalian has the longest coastline in China and the largest comprehensive seaport in Northeast China. It operates 106 container shipping routes connecting more than 300 ports in over 160 countries and regions. Dalian International Airport serves 18 international destinations, while the China-Europe Railway Express links the city with more than 50 cities in 10 countries.

Chen said Dalian is expediting construction of Jinzhouwan International Airport, which will be China's first airport built on an artificial island, to enhance aviation services for surrounding cities. This year, the city's airport passenger throughput is expected to reach 20.1 million, while sea port cargo throughput is projected at 320 million metric tons, with container throughput exceeding 5.5 million standard containers.

"Dalian will persist in thriving through the sea and accelerating the development of a modern marine city integrating land and sea," Chen said.

The city leads China in marine industries such as shipbuilding, marine equipment manufacturing and marine fisheries, with the largest number and scale of national-level marine ranches.

"The marine economy has become a vital engine driving economic growth," he said.

Chen emphasized efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the shipbuilding and marine equipment sectors, expand the petrochemical and marine new materials industries, and transform marine fisheries. Dalian also aims to establish distinct brands for its marine tourism sector and foster new quality productive forces.

"This year, we will strive to increase the city's total marine output value to 480 billion yuan," he said.

