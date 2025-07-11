Beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracts tourists to cool off

Xinhua) 08:56, July 11, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows tourists on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a view of the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows tourists on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows tourists on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Tourists play paddle boarding at the sea area near Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on July 10, 2025. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Tourists feed seagulls on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on July 10, 2025. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

