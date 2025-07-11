Beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracts tourists to cool off
An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows tourists on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a view of the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows tourists on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows tourists on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Tourists play paddle boarding at the sea area near Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on July 10, 2025. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Tourists feed seagulls on the beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on July 10, 2025. Dalian has been experiencing continuous high temperatures in recent days. The beach of Fujiazhuang Park in Dalian attracted a large number of tourists to cool off. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Airport in Dalian sees surging inbound travelers with China's visa-free policies
- Dalian rolls out plans for high-quality development
- China delivers 7,500-cubic-meter liquefied carbon dioxide carrier in Dalian
- Dalian Commodity Exchange launches three new options
- Heavy rains flood Dalian: Police form human wall, protecting residents
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.