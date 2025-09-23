Shanghai expands supportive environment for global talent

Anna, a Russian professional, applies for a work permit at the Bund Service Center for International Professionals in Shanghai, east China. (Photo/Wang Chu)

Shanghai continues to make steady strides in building a more open, convenient, and supportive environment for international professionals, ensuring that individuals from around the world can work, live, and pursue opportunities in the city with ease.

In September 2025, Anna, a 29-year-old Russian national working at a catering enterprise on the Bund, visited the Bund Service Center for International Professionals to apply for a work permit. Thanks to seamless English-language support, her application was processed within minutes. Impressed by the efficiency, she praised the convenience of being able to complete the entire process in one location.

Launched in April in Shanghai's Huangpu district, the Bund Service Center for International Professionals serves as a one-stop hub for international professionals. Covering 36 integrated government services, including work permits, visa applications, permanent residency, customs facilitation, business services, and daily life assistance, the center consolidates what once required multiple trips across various departments into a single, efficient experience.

Foreign tourists pose for a picture at Shanghai Disney Resort, in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 28, 2025. (Photo/Wang Chu)

"In the past, foreigners often had to visit as many as four different offices, the exit-entry administration center, district administrative service center, employment service center, and community affairs center. Now it can all be done here," explained the center's director.

Zhao Shuai, human resource manager at Three on the Bund, where Anna is employed, echoed this sentiment, recalling the previous burden of running between government offices. "Now, many procedures can even be completed entirely online, thanks to the new policies Shanghai has introduced," she said.

To further support international professionals, Huangpu district has consolidated a wide range of resources related to government services, living guides, and entrepreneurship into a unified platform. A bilingual handbook provides practical guidance on working in Shanghai, finding housing, and navigating tax procedures. It also includes cultural insights, such as the distinction between shengjian mantou and xiaolong mantou, adding a light-hearted touch to practical advice.

As Shanghai's "heart, window, and signboard," Huangpu district is leveraging its strategic riverside location to position the center as the first stop for international talent. The district aims to build a comprehensive, end-to-end support system that facilitates career development, daily life, and cultural integration.

A staff member controls a robot dog to move an exercise ball at the 2025 Inclusion Conference on the Bund, in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Photo/Li Baoyang)

Openness, innovation, and inclusiveness have long been hallmarks of Shanghai's identity. Beyond Huangpu, the Hongqiao Service Center for International Professionals enables foreigners to apply for both work and residence permits in a single visit, while Jing'an district has rolled out additional measures to attract global talent for work, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

From the heart of the East, Shanghai extends a sincere invitation to global professionals, welcoming international talent with open arms and tangible, forward-thinking support.

