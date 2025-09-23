Shanghai Disney to expand its iconic attraction

Xinhua) 15:10, September 23, 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Tuesday that it will expand its iconic attraction, Soaring Over the Horizon, to increase the daily capacity of this one of the most popular attractions in the park.

Soaring Over the Horizon offers people an immersive experience of a magical flight across the globe. The expansion is expected to see an approximately 50 percent increase in the current attraction capacity. The attraction will remain open during the expansion phase.

"Soaring Over the Horizon is an iconic family-friendly attraction that has delighted millions of guests of all ages since opening. We are very excited to welcome even more guests to embark on this magical ride in the near future and to encourage our seasoned fans to return and experience its new ending," said Andrew Bolstein, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Shanghai Disney Resort, which opened in June, 2016, welcomed 14 million visitors in 2023. It continues to expand since its opening. Currently, two other major expansion projects, the Spider-Man-themed land and a third Disney-themed hotel in the resort, are also under construction, following the opening of the Disney Pixar Toy Story Land in April 2018 and Zootopia in December 2023.

Shanghai in east China is becoming a key investment destination for international theme park operators, as they seek to capitalize on China's expanding entertainment and travel markets. LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort threw open its doors in July, heralding the arrival of China's first LEGOLAND resort.

