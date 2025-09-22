A glimpse of 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:32, September 22, 2025

A staff member (2nd L) speaks with a visitor at the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum held in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 21, 2025. Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai municipal government, the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum was held here from Sept. 20 to 22. The forum, under the theme of "Sharing Innovation and Shaping the Future: Building An Open and Cooperative Global Sci-tech Community," gathers over 500 guests from 45 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors communicate at the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum held in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor interacts with a robot at the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum held in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors communicate at the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum held in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view products at the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum held in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo shows the main forum of the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum held in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

