Shanghai's Hongqiao Pinhui extends CIIE exhibits to year-round consumer products

Xinhua) 16:51, September 10, 2025

This photo shows a view of the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center, also known as Hongqiao Pinhui, serves as a year-round platform that extends the China International Import Expo (CIIE) service to exhibit and trade imported products all year. It has handled consumer products of over 6,000 brands from more than 120 countries and regions.

A livestreamer sells products at the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Stuffed toy alpacas are displayed at the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor views wines displayed at the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member introduces a smart coffee machine at the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors view products popular on livestreaming sales platforms at the Hongqiao Import Commodities Expo and Trade Center in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

